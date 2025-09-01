6.3 magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan, at least 20 killed

A powerful earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale struck Afghanistan late Sunday night, leaving at least 20 people dead, according to BBC reports.

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) said the quake, recorded at 12:47 AM (IST), had its epicentre 160 km deep underground. Strong tremors were felt as far as Islamabad and Abbottabad in Pakistan.

After the initial jolt, the region was rattled by multiple aftershocks—measuring 4.7, 4.3, and 5.0 magnitudes—at varying depths between 40 km and 140 km, intensifying fear among residents.

Afghanistan lies on active fault lines between Indian and Eurasian plates

Afghanistan is highly prone to earthquakes as it sits between the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates. The Hindu Kush mountain range, running through the country, is one of the most seismically active regions in the world, where tremors are recorded almost every year.

The fault line extends westward to Herat, making the country particularly vulnerable to destructive quakes.

October 2023 tragedy still fresh

On October 7, 2023, Afghanistan was struck by a powerful 6.3 magnitude earthquake.

The Taliban government claimed more than 4,000 deaths, while the United Nations confirmed around 1,500 fatalities. It was regarded as one of the most severe natural disasters to hit the country in recent years.

Why do earthquakes occur?

The Earth’s crust is made up of seven major and several smaller tectonic plates that constantly float and shift. When these plates collide, their edges bend under immense pressure and eventually crack.

The sudden release of energy from beneath the surface generates seismic waves, which result in earthquakes.

--Agencies