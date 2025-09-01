Psychiatrist warns of rising youth violence linked to social media

Specialist Psychiatrist Dr. Rumi Ruben of Karapitiya National Hospital has warned that young people are increasingly turning to violent behavior influenced by social media.

Dr. Ruben emphasized that individuals prone to such violent tendencies should be identified at an early stage and directed towards proper guidance and rehabilitation.

“Violence has become a tool to resolve problems in today’s society, and social media plays a significant role in spreading hatred and aggression. Historically, social media has been used for ideological purposes, but today it has created an environment where young people fall victim to such influences and act violently,” Dr. Ruben stated.

He further cautioned that young people exposed to these influences may become involved in underworld activities, drug abuse, or armed gangs, often developing anger management issues. Once integrated into such subcultures, he said, it is extremely difficult for them to break free.

“To change this culture, it is vital to bring members of underworld gangs to justice. The most effective approach to reducing this problem is the early identification of at-risk individuals and providing them with the necessary rehabilitation,” Dr. Ruben stressed.