Psychiatrist warns of rising youth violence linked to social media
AI Generated Image.

Psychiatrist warns of rising youth violence linked to social media

September 1, 2025   09:07 am

Specialist Psychiatrist Dr. Rumi Ruben of Karapitiya National Hospital has warned that young people are increasingly turning to violent behavior influenced by social media.

Dr. Ruben emphasized that individuals prone to such violent tendencies should be identified at an early stage and directed towards proper guidance and rehabilitation.

“Violence has become a tool to resolve problems in today’s society, and social media plays a significant role in spreading hatred and aggression. Historically, social media has been used for ideological purposes, but today it has created an environment where young people fall victim to such influences and act violently,” Dr. Ruben stated.

He further cautioned that young people exposed to these influences may become involved in underworld activities, drug abuse, or armed gangs, often developing anger management issues. Once integrated into such subcultures, he said, it is extremely difficult for them to break free.

“To change this culture, it is vital to bring members of underworld gangs to justice. The most effective approach to reducing this problem is the early identification of at-risk individuals and providing them with the necessary rehabilitation,” Dr. Ruben stressed.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Farmers protest government land acquisition,raise concerns with Opposition Leader (English)

Farmers protest government land acquisition,raise concerns with Opposition Leader (English)

Farmers protest government land acquisition,raise concerns with Opposition Leader (English)

'International Investors, Partners Confident in Governance Reforms'  Treasury Secretary (English)

'International Investors, Partners Confident in Governance Reforms'  Treasury Secretary (English)

Ranil put on a show by staying in prison for a while, says Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Ranil put on a show by staying in prison for a while, says Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Govt is committed to dismantling underworld networks, says Minister Wijepala (English)

Govt is committed to dismantling underworld networks, says Minister Wijepala (English)

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Underworld kingpins including ' Kehelbaddara Padme' brought back to Sri Lanka from Indonesia (English)

Underworld kingpins including ' Kehelbaddara Padme' brought back to Sri Lanka from Indonesia (English)

Dilith Jayaweera on the true relationship between Ranil and President Anura Kumara (English)

Dilith Jayaweera on the true relationship between Ranil and President Anura Kumara (English)

International Day of Victims of Enforced Disappearances commemorated in Sri Lanka (English)

International Day of Victims of Enforced Disappearances commemorated in Sri Lanka (English)