Former Presidential Secretary Saman Ekanayake asked not to appear before CID today

September 1, 2025   09:21 am

UPDATE: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has informed former President’s Secretary Saman Ekanayake that it is not necessary for him to appear before the CID today, according to the former President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s Media Division.

Earlier, it was reported that he had been instructed to appear before CID at 9:00 a.m. today (01).

The summons has been issued in connection with the ongoing investigation into a visit to the United Kingdom undertaken by former President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Saman Ekanayake was questioned previously over the same incident.

Meanwhile, the former Media Director General to the President, Dhanushka Ramanayake, said that former President Ranil Wickremesinghe attended the graduation ceremony held at the University of Wolverhampton in England upon an official invitation, and that it has once again been confirmed.

Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe was remanded in connection with the aforementioned incident on August 22 and was granted bail on August 26.

 

