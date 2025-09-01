No bus fare revision despite reduction in fuel prices: NTC

The National Transport Commission (NTC) has confirmed that bus fares will not be revised, despite the reduction in fuel prices announced yesterday (31).

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (Ceypetco) announced that the new fuel prices will take effect from midnight yesterday (31).

According to the announcement, the price of Auto Diesel will be reduced by Rs. 6 to Rs. 283 per litre, while Super Diesel will be reduced by Rs. 12 to Rs. 313 per litre.

Petrol 92 Octane will also see a reduction of Rs. 6, bringing the price to Rs. 299 per litre.

Meanwhile, the prices of Petrol 95 Octane and Kerosene will remain unchanged.