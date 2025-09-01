President Anura Kumara in Jaffna to inaugurate several development projects

September 1, 2025   11:04 am

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is scheduled to participate today (01) in several events to inaugurate and commence work on new development projects in Jaffna.

The third phase of the project to develop the Myliddy Fisheries Harbour in Jaffna will be inaugurated this morning (01) under the patronage of the President, the President’s Media Division said.

Under this phase, essential facilities such as water, electricity, fuel, cold storage, net-mending centers, auction halls, and radio communication centers are planned to be provided for the fishing community in the Northern Province, as well as for fishing vessels arriving from the Eastern and Southern Provinces.
Following the inauguration of the fisheries harbour project, the President is also scheduled to attend a public meeting at the same location.

Meanwhile, the Jaffna Regional Office of the Department of Immigration and Emigration is also set to be officially opened today under the patronage of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

This office, located within the premises of the Jaffna District Secretariat, is equipped with modern technology and all necessary facilities. As the number of passport applications from the Northern Province continues to rise daily, this new regional office has been established in a more accessible location to meet that demand, the PMD stated.

Additionally, the E-Library Program of the Jaffna Public Library will also be launched today under the President’s leadership. This initiative will allow individuals from anywhere in the world to access the collection of the Jaffna Public Library online.

The construction of the proposed Jaffna International Cricket Stadium will also commence this afternoon under the patronage of the President, followed by another public meeting at that location in which he is scheduled to participate.

