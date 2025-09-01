Two suspects arrested with hashish worth Rs. 10million

Two individuals have been arrested with a large consignment of ‘hashish’ worth approximately Rs. 10 million, the Mount Lavinia Divisional Crime Detective Bureau said.

Police have also seized 1.05 kilograms of hashish along with Rs. 10 million in cash, suspected to have been earned through drug trafficking, from the possession of the two suspects.

Based on a tip-off received by the OIC of the Mount Lavinia Divisional Crime Detective Bureau, one suspect was arrested for smuggling hashish under the guise of operating an apparel factory.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the operation was being conducted from a house rented for Rs. 30,000 per month in Ratmalana.

During a search of the house, police arrested another suspect and discovered a one-kilogram packet of hashish concealed in a cupboard.

The arrested suspects are residents of Ratmalana.