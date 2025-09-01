Ex-President Ranil extends his gratitude to all factions who stood by him

Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe has extended his gratitude to all factions who stood by him from the time of his arrest to his hospitalisation.

Issuing a special statement to media today (01), he stated that he is thankful to everyone who supported him through social media and other means from the moment he was taken into custody.

The former President further mentioned in his statement that he intends to meet with all those parties at a later stage.

Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who was receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Colombo National Hospital, was discharged from the hospital on Friday (29).

The 76-year-old was rushed to the intensive care unit of the National Hospital on August 23, just hours after being remanded in custody.

Wickremesinghe, who was granted bail on August 2, was ordered to be released on three surety bails of Rs. 5 million each by Colombo Fort Magistrate Nilupuli Lankapura.

Former President Wickremesinghe was taken into custody on August 22 for allegedly “misusing government funds” after being questioned about a September 2023 visit to London to attend a ceremony for his wife at a British university while he was head of state.

However, considering his health condition, he was first admitted to the Prison Hospital, and later transferred to the Intensive Care Unit of the Colombo National Hospital based on medical advice.

Doctors said he was suffering from severe dehydration on top of acute diabetes and long-standing high blood pressure.

The case against former President Ranil Wickremesinghe over the alleged misuse of state funds is scheduled to be taken up again on October 29.