Colombo HC hears evidence against Harak Kata in robbery case

The hearing of evidence in the case filed against the underworld figure Nadun Chinthaka Wickramaratne, alias “Harak Kata,” who is accused of breaking into a house in Meethotamulla and robbing a three-wheeler and Rs. 26,000 in cash, was held at the Colombo High Court today (01).

The evidence was recorded before Colombo High Court Judge Lanka Jayaratne, Ada Derana reporter said.

Under the direction of Deputy Solicitor General Sudarshana De Silva, the testimony of two prosecution witnesses was recorded.

Court then ordered that the further hearing of evidence be adjourned until October 29.

When the case was called, “Harak Kata” was produced in court under tight security, and admission of individuals into the courtroom was carried out following strict screening procedures.