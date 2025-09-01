U.S. widens visa ban on Palestinian passport holders

U.S. widens visa ban on Palestinian passport holders

September 1, 2025   12:56 pm

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has broadened its visa restrictions on Palestinian passport holders, halting approvals for nearly all categories of non-immigrant visitor visas, according to multiple US outlets.

The expanded suspension covers applications for medical treatment, university study, business travel, and visiting friends or family, said the report.

The measure, laid out in an Aug. 18 cable from the State Department to U.S. embassies and consulates, marks a sweeping extension of earlier measures that applied only to residents of Gaza. The new policy now targets Palestinians in the West Bank and across the diaspora.

Earlier this month, the Trump administration also revoked visas from members of the Palestine Liberation Organization and the Palestinian Authority, preventing them from attending the upcoming United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The U.S. State Department said the decision was based on national security concerns, accusing Palestinian leaders of failing to renounce terrorism.

- Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Farmers protest government land acquisition,raise concerns with Opposition Leader (English)

Farmers protest government land acquisition,raise concerns with Opposition Leader (English)

'International Investors, Partners Confident in Governance Reforms'  Treasury Secretary (English)

'International Investors, Partners Confident in Governance Reforms'  Treasury Secretary (English)

Ranil put on a show by staying in prison for a while, says Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Ranil put on a show by staying in prison for a while, says Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Govt is committed to dismantling underworld networks, says Minister Wijepala (English)

Govt is committed to dismantling underworld networks, says Minister Wijepala (English)

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Underworld kingpins including ' Kehelbaddara Padme' brought back to Sri Lanka from Indonesia (English)

Underworld kingpins including ' Kehelbaddara Padme' brought back to Sri Lanka from Indonesia (English)

Dilith Jayaweera on the true relationship between Ranil and President Anura Kumara (English)

Dilith Jayaweera on the true relationship between Ranil and President Anura Kumara (English)