Ishara Sewwandi fled the country shortly after Ganemulla Sanjeewas murder: CID

September 1, 2025   01:51 pm

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has uncovered that ‘Ishara Sewwandi’, the fugitive female who alleged to have aided and abetted the murder of notorious underworld figure and drug trafficker Ganemulla Sanjeewa inside the Hulftsdorp No. 05 Magistrate’s Court on February 19, 2025., has fled the country.

This revelation was made during interrogations of Kehelbaddara Padme and others, who were recently arrested in Jakarta, Indonesia, and brought back to Sri Lanka.

The arrests were part of a joint operation conducted by Sri Lanka Police, Indonesian Police, and Interpol, targeting organized criminals and drug traffickers.

The group, including Kehelbaddara Padme, Commando Salintha, and Backhoe Saman, is currently being questioned under a 72-hour detention order.

