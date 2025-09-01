Former Minister Udaya Gammanpila files petition to prevent arrest
September 1, 2025 02:59 pm
Former Minister Udaya Gammanpila has filed a petition before the Court of Appeal seeking an order to prevent his arrest under the provisions of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR).
The petition, submitted through his legal counsel, names the Secretary to the Ministry of Public Security, Ravi Seneviratne, the Inspector General of Police, and several others as respondents, said Ada Derana reporter.