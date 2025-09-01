SC grants leave to proceed with FR against ex-President Ranil and others regarding Eppawala phosphate deposit
September 1, 2025 03:25 pm
The Supreme Court today (01) granted leave to proceed with a fundamental rights petition filed against former President Ranil Wickremesinghe, several former cabinet ministers, and other respondents.
The petition alleges that during the previous government, phosphate stocks from the Eppawala deposit were released for export at prices significantly lower than the standard market rate to several companies allegedly close to those in power, thereby violating fundamental human rights.