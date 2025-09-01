Vehicular movement restricted between Devi Balika Roundabout and DS Senanayake Junction in Borella from 7pm

September 1, 2025   04:18 pm

Vehicular movement will be restricted from 7:00 p.m. today (01), on a stretch of the entry road to Colombo from the Devi Balika Roundabout to the D.S. Senanayake Junction with the Borella Police Division.

The Police Media Division attributed the road closure to the repair work to be conducted between the Devi Balika Roundabout to the D.S. Senanayake Junction.

The road has been closed sporadically in the past few days due to the risk of cracks, subsidence, and the inflow of sewage onto the roadway.

Police accordingly request motorists using the road to seek alternative routes. However, traffic exiting Colombo along the road will continue to operate as normal, it said.

