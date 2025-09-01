Jaffna Immigration Department Office declared opened

The Jaffna Regional Office of the Department of Immigration and Emigration has been declared open by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake today (01).



President Dissanayake stated the Regional Office of the Department of Immigration and Emigration is one of the long-standing needs of the people of Jaffna.



Addressing the gathering, the President highlighted that digitalization has been made a top priority of the present government and by next year, people will be able to complete all payments and transactions with the government online.



President Anura Kumara Dissanayake also emphasized that the government is committed to decentralizing administrative functions, which were once limited to Colombo, so that people residing in remote villages can access these essential services conveniently and closely.