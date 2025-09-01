Jaffna Immigration Department Office declared opened

Jaffna Immigration Department Office declared opened

September 1, 2025   04:40 pm

The Jaffna Regional Office of the Department of Immigration and Emigration has been declared open by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake today (01).
 
President Dissanayake stated the Regional Office of the Department of Immigration and Emigration is one of the long-standing needs of the people of Jaffna.
 
Addressing the gathering, the President highlighted that digitalization has been made a top priority of the present government and by next year, people will be able to complete all payments and transactions with the government online.
 
President Anura Kumara Dissanayake also emphasized that the government is committed to decentralizing administrative functions, which were once limited to Colombo, so that people residing in remote villages can access these essential services conveniently and closely.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Farmers protest government land acquisition,raise concerns with Opposition Leader (English)

Farmers protest government land acquisition,raise concerns with Opposition Leader (English)

'International Investors, Partners Confident in Governance Reforms'  Treasury Secretary (English)

'International Investors, Partners Confident in Governance Reforms'  Treasury Secretary (English)

Ranil put on a show by staying in prison for a while, says Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Ranil put on a show by staying in prison for a while, says Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Govt is committed to dismantling underworld networks, says Minister Wijepala (English)

Govt is committed to dismantling underworld networks, says Minister Wijepala (English)

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Underworld kingpins including ' Kehelbaddara Padme' brought back to Sri Lanka from Indonesia (English)

Underworld kingpins including ' Kehelbaddara Padme' brought back to Sri Lanka from Indonesia (English)

Dilith Jayaweera on the true relationship between Ranil and President Anura Kumara (English)

Dilith Jayaweera on the true relationship between Ranil and President Anura Kumara (English)