IGP extends gratitude to all who aided arrest of high-profile underworld figures

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Priyantha Weerasooriya has expressed his gratitude to all agencies that contributed to the successful operation, including INTERPOL, the Indonesian Police, and Indian authorities, for their assistance in combating organized crime and drug networks in Sri Lanka.

The support extended by all factions was instrumental in the diplomatic and operational efforts to arrest and repatriate suspects hiding abroad, the Police Media Division stated.

On 30 August 2025, five individuals involved in organised crime and drug trafficking in Sri Lanka, who had been hiding in foreign countries, were arrested in Indonesia and brought back to the island.

Following detention orders, the suspects are currently under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the Western Province North Crime Division.

Sri Lanka Police continue to conduct operations to curb organized crime and drug trafficking across the country.

As part of these efforts, a special team from the CID’s Special Unit carried out the operation in Indonesia with the cooperation of local police authorities.