X-Press Pearl Disaster: Sectoral Oversight Committee probes utilisation of compensation

The Sectoral Oversight Committee on Environment, Agriculture, and Resource Sustainability has drawn attention to the utilisation of compensation received for the damage caused by the X-Press Pearl vessel, particularly regarding payments made to fishermen and coastal conservation efforts.



Accordingly, the Committee recommended that a detailed report be submitted regarding the total amount of compensation received thus far, the amount paid as compensation to fishermen, the amount spent on coastal protection, and the remaining balance of the compensation fund, the Department of Communication of Parliament said.



This matter was brought to attention during a meeting of the Sectoral Oversight Committee on Environment, Agriculture and Resource Sustainability held in Parliament under the chairmanship of Member of Parliament Hector Appuhamy.



Officials present at the meeting revealed that Rs. 293 million still remains unused under the fisheries sector. The committee expressed its displeasure over the fact that this amount has not yet been distributed among fishermen, according to the statement issued by the Communication Department.



Accordingly, officials explained that the remaining funds are due to certain fishermen migrating overseas or the intended beneficiaries not presenting themselves to claim the compensation, and that these amounts would be disbursed in the future, the statement added.



As the session progressed, inquiries were also made into the progress of legal proceedings filed in both Singapore and Sri Lanka in relation to the damage caused by the ship. Attention was also drawn to the case filed against Sri Lanka by the ship’s owners in the United Kingdom.



Additionally, the committee noted a lack of coordination between the Ministry of Environment and other relevant parties, and emphasised the importance of collaborative discussions to resolve issues accurately. Chairman Hector Appuhamy also highlighted that delays in seeking timely solutions were apparent in this matter.



Furthermore, he assured that the committee would provide its full support for any program aimed at recovering the full compensation owed for the damages caused by the vessel.



The meeting was attended by Members of Parliament Roshan Akmeemana, M.A.C.S. Chathuri Gangani, Susantha Kumara Navaratne, Sudath Balagalla, Attorney-at-law Bhagya Sri Herath, and Upul Kitsiri.