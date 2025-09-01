President lays foundation stone for proposed international cricket stadium in Jaffna

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has laid the foundation stone for the construction of the proposed new international cricket stadium in Jaffna.

Following this, the President is also expected to participate in a public gathering scheduled to be held at the same location, according to a statement issued by the Presidential Media Division.

President Dissanayake participated in several events today (01) in Jaffna, including the inauguration and opening of multiple new development projects in the region.