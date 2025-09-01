ADB approves US$ 106 mln funding to boost healthcare services in Sri Lanka

September 1, 2025   05:09 pm

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) said today (01) that it has approved a US$ 106.9 million financing package to strengthen Sri Lanka’s secondary curative care services and improve disease prevention and governance.

The package includes a US$ 100 million loan from the ADB and a US$ 6.9 million grant from the Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness, and Response Trust Fund.

The ADB said the program will support hospital development, expand access to specialist treatment, and improve coordination between primary and secondary care.

It will also enhance health system resilience by upgrading laboratories, strengthening disease surveillance, and establishing a center for disease control.

