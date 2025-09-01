Individual arrested over Hikkaduwa shooting

Individual arrested over Hikkaduwa shooting

September 1, 2025   05:45 pm

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting incident that occurred in Malawenna, Hikkaduwa, police stated.

A firearm used in the incident has also been taken into police custody.

However, the gunman who carried out the shooting has not yet been apprehended, according to reports.

The shooting resulted in one person being injured, who was then admitted to the hospital.

According to police, two individuals who arrived on a motorcycle opened fire this afternoon (01) targeting five people who were traveling in a car.

Out of the five targets, only one individual sustained injuries and has been admitted to the Balapitiya Base Hospital.

