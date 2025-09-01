Colombo Range DIG Uditha Liyanage further remanded

Colombo Range DIG Uditha Liyanage further remanded

September 1, 2025   06:02 pm

The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Colombo Range, Uditha Liyanage who was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in connection with allegations of aiding and abetting illegal treasure hunting, has been further remanded, Ada Derana reporter said.

He was remanded by the Anuradhapura Magistrate”s Court until September 8.

The CID arrested DIG Uditha Liyanage on August 25 in connection with the allegations of treasure hunting levelled against his wife, police said.

The Anuradhapura Police recently arrested eight people, including a wife of a DIG, who were allegedly excavating a plot of land for treasure near a temple in Thibirikadawala, Srawasthipura.

This was based on information received by the Anuradhapura Police on August 13 that a group was treasure hunting near the Ratrang Devalaya in Thibirikadawala, Srawasthipura, police said.

Following the arrest of the alleged group, the police officers who conducted the raid have been pressured by an individual claiming to be a DIG over the phone to release the arrested suspects.

In order to uncover these facts, the Anuradhapura Acting Magistrate, Chandana Weerakoon had previously ordered all telecommunications companies to immediately provide police with analysis reports related to the phone numbers of all the suspects.

