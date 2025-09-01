Luxury passenger bus catches fire on Southern Expressway

A passenger transport bus caught fire suddenly today (01) on the Southern Expressway, police stated.

The bus, a luxury coach, was traveling from Galle to Kaduwela when the fire broke out.

The incident occurred near the Kahathuduwa expressway exit, reportedly due to a mechanical fault in the vehicle.

However, before the fire spread, the driver and conductor managed to evacuate all passengers safely from the bus.

At the time of the fire, there were 41 passengers on board, according to reports.