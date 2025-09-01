Nearly 200,000 foreign tourist arrivals recorded in August

September 1, 2025   06:56 pm

A total of 198,235 tourists arrived in the country in August 2025, data from the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) shows.

This is an increase of 20.4% in comparison to the numbers arrived in August 2024.

According to the latest data released by the SLTDA, a total of 46,473 tourists arrived from India in August which accounts to 23.4%. Furthermore, 19,764 persons from the United Kingdom, 12,500 from Germany, 12,294 from China and 12,247 Italian nationals have also visited Sri Lanka in the month of August.

Accordingly, the total number of tourist arrivals in the first eight months of 2025 stands at 1,566,523.

Among them, 325,595 individuals are from India, 151,141 from the UK and 118,916 are from the UK, the SLTDA noted.

