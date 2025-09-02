More than 1000 killed in landslide in western Sudan

September 2, 2025   05:38 am

More than 1000 people have been killed in a landslide that destroyed a village in the Marra Mountains area of western Sudan, leaving only one survivor.

The landslide took place on August 31 following heavy rains, the Sudan Liberation Movement/Army reported.

The group, led by Abdelwahid Nour, added that the deadly disaster underscored the urgent need for attention to communities in the affected area.

The landslide comes as West Africa has experienced record flooding, displacing hundreds of thousands across the region.

