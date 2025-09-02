SLFP turns 74 today

Today marks the 74th anniversary of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP).

The 74th anniversary celebrations of the SLFP will take place at the part headquarters in Colombo this afternoon.

The SLFP was formed on September 2, 1951 by former Prime Minister S.W.R.D. Bandaranaike.

The SLFP, despite its recent electoral setback has played a key role in Sri Lanka’s political landscape over the years.

The party has produced several Presidents and Prime Ministers of Sri Lanka.

Notably, Sirimavo Bandaranaike, who was the world’s first female Prime Minister led the SLFP for 41 years.