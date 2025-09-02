49 including 17 police officers arrested over bribery incidents in first seven months of 2025  CIABOC

49 including 17 police officers arrested over bribery incidents in first seven months of 2025  CIABOC

September 2, 2025   07:17 am

A total of 49 individuals have been arrested in connection with bribery-related incidents during the first seven months of this year, the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) said.

According to the Commission, it received a total of 3,937 complaints during this period. Based on these complaints, 72 raids were conducted, out of which 39 were successfully carried out.

Among those arrested, the highest number came from Sri Lanka Police, with 17 police officers taken into custody.

The Commission further noted that suspects were also arrested from several government institutions, including the Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Health, Department of Immigration and Emigration, Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) and District Secretariats.

Furthermore, it was reported that during this period, 27 individuals were convicted by courts for accepting bribes.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Fuel prices reduced (English)

Fuel prices reduced (English)

Fuel prices reduced (English)

Former Army Chief Sarath Fonseka makes shocking claims regarding 2009 ceasefire (English)

Former Army Chief Sarath Fonseka makes shocking claims regarding 2009 ceasefire (English)

Opposition Leader meets protesting farmers in Dehiattakandiya (English)

Opposition Leader meets protesting farmers in Dehiattakandiya (English)

''There is no longer a threat of war in the country'' - President Anura Kumara (English)

''There is no longer a threat of war in the country'' - President Anura Kumara (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Farmers protest government land acquisition,raise concerns with Opposition Leader (English)

Farmers protest government land acquisition,raise concerns with Opposition Leader (English)

'International Investors, Partners Confident in Governance Reforms'  Treasury Secretary (English)

'International Investors, Partners Confident in Governance Reforms'  Treasury Secretary (English)

Ranil put on a show by staying in prison for a while, says Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Ranil put on a show by staying in prison for a while, says Dilith Jayaweera (English)