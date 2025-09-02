49 including 17 police officers arrested over bribery incidents in first seven months of 2025  CIABOC

A total of 49 individuals have been arrested in connection with bribery-related incidents during the first seven months of this year, the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) said.

According to the Commission, it received a total of 3,937 complaints during this period. Based on these complaints, 72 raids were conducted, out of which 39 were successfully carried out.

Among those arrested, the highest number came from Sri Lanka Police, with 17 police officers taken into custody.

The Commission further noted that suspects were also arrested from several government institutions, including the Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Health, Department of Immigration and Emigration, Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) and District Secretariats.

Furthermore, it was reported that during this period, 27 individuals were convicted by courts for accepting bribes.