New Immigration & Foreigners Act comes into effect in India, severe punishment for forging passport, visa

September 2, 2025   07:28 am

A new Act that regulates matters related to foreigners and immigration and has provisions for heavy punishment for carrying a forged passport or visa came into effect in India on Monday (01).

The Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, was passed by the Indian parliament during the Budget session, and President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent on April 4, 2025.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 1 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025 (13 of 2025), the central government hereby appoints the 01st day of September, 2025, as the date on which the provisions of the said Act shall come into force,” said a notification issued by Nitesh Kumar Vyas, additional secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

