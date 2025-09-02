The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) has decided to stage a token strike today (02) at the Ratnapura Teaching Hospital, in protest against the conduct of the Director of the hospital.

The GMOA stated that although the Ministry of Health had previously agreed to take necessary measures to resolve the issue, the relevant authorities have failed to implement those agreements.

As a result, the GMOA has planned to carry out the strike from 8:00 a.m. today until 8:00 a.m. tomorrow (03) at the Ratnapura Teaching Hospital.

Emergency and life-saving treatment services will continue as usual during the strike. However, all routine medical services are expected to be disrupted, according to the GMOA.

Meanwhile, the Federation of University Teachers’ Associations (FUTA) has warned that it will also resort to trade union action in the future if authorities fail to address their concerns.

FUTA Secretary, Senior Lecturer Charudaththe Illangasinghe stated that they will be making a formal request to the President to grant an opportunity to discuss their issues.