Court backlog must be cleared by December 31  Judicial Service Commission

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has directed that all pending case backlogs in courts must be cleared by December 31.

This directive has reportedly been issued to all District Judges, Magistrates, and High Court Judges.

In recent weeks, data regarding pending cases in courts was collected, and the Commission has now instructed the judges to begin expediting the clearance of these cases without delay.

The Judicial Service Commission has emphasised that District Judges, Magistrates, High Court Judges, and Additional District Judges—who are administratively responsible for their respective courts—are directly accountable for clearing the pending caseload in their courts.

The Commission is also expected to monitor the clearance process through local-level inspections, and has instructed all judges to submit monthly progress reports on the matter.

Furthermore, the JSC has noted that the accurate reporting and disposal of case backlogs is a collective and individual responsibility of all court staff. It also warns that strict disciplinary action will be taken against any staff members who fail to fulfill their duties.