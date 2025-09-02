Belgium to recognise Palestinian state at UN General Assembly

Belgium to recognise Palestinian state at UN General Assembly

September 2, 2025   08:44 am

Belgium will recognise a Palestinian state at the U.N. General Assembly, Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot said on Tuesday, adding to international pressure on Israel after similar moves by Australia, Britain, Canada and France.

Under mounting global criticism for its war in Gaza, Israel has been angered by the pledges to formally recognise a Palestinian state at a summit during this month’s U.N. event.

Belgium will join the signatories of the New York Declaration, paving the way for a two-state solution, or a Palestinian state co-existing in peace alongside Israel, Prevot said in a post on X.

The decision comes “in light of the humanitarian tragedy unfolding in Palestine, particularly in Gaza, and in response to the violence perpetrated by Israel in violation of international law,” Prevot added.

Belgium would also levy 12 “firm” sanctions on Israel, such as a ban on importing products from its settlements, a review of public procurement policies with Israeli companies and declaring Hamas leaders persona non grata in Belgium, Prevot said.

The Palestinians have long sought a state in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Gaza, with East Jerusalem as its capital. The United States says such a state can only be set up through direct negotiations between Israelis and Palestinians.

Belgium, a member of the European Union, took the decision to step up pressure on the Israeli government and Hamas, Prevot said.

In 2024, the United Nations’ highest court ruled that Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories, including the West Bank, and its settlements were illegal and should be withdrawn as soon as possible.

Israel says the territories are not occupied in legal terms as they are on disputed land, but the United Nations and most of the international community see them as occupied territory.

Source: Reuters

- Agencies 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Fuel prices reduced (English)

Fuel prices reduced (English)

Fuel prices reduced (English)

Former Army Chief Sarath Fonseka makes shocking claims regarding 2009 ceasefire (English)

Former Army Chief Sarath Fonseka makes shocking claims regarding 2009 ceasefire (English)

Opposition Leader meets protesting farmers in Dehiattakandiya (English)

Opposition Leader meets protesting farmers in Dehiattakandiya (English)

''There is no longer a threat of war in the country'' - President Anura Kumara (English)

''There is no longer a threat of war in the country'' - President Anura Kumara (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Farmers protest government land acquisition,raise concerns with Opposition Leader (English)

Farmers protest government land acquisition,raise concerns with Opposition Leader (English)

'International Investors, Partners Confident in Governance Reforms'  Treasury Secretary (English)

'International Investors, Partners Confident in Governance Reforms'  Treasury Secretary (English)

Ranil put on a show by staying in prison for a while, says Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Ranil put on a show by staying in prison for a while, says Dilith Jayaweera (English)