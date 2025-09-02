President to launch multiple development projects in North for second consecutive day

President to launch multiple development projects in North for second consecutive day

September 2, 2025   09:58 am

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is scheduled to participate in a number of events and inaugurate several development projects in the Northern Province today (02), marking the second day of his official tour, according to the Presidential Media Division.

Coinciding with World Coconut Day, the launching ceremony of the “රටම සරු කරයි නිරතුරු - කප්තුරු සවිය” initiative, aimed at revitalizing coconut cultivation in the Northern Coconut Triangle, will be held today in Puthukkudiyiruppu under the President’s patronage.

This program is being launched with the target of cultivating 16,000 acres of coconut in the Northern Province by 2025, with plans to expand the area to 50,000 acres by 2027.

Also aligned with the initiative, the first coconut seedling production center in the North will be launched in Pallai, under the leadership of the President. Additionally, a coconut-related exhibition organized by the Coconut Development Authority near Puthukkudiyiruppu Central College will be officially opened by the President.

Meanwhile, the construction of the Vadduvakal Bridge in the Mullaitivu District is also scheduled to commence today under the President’s patronage.

This bridge, located along the Paranthan– Karachchi –Mullaitivu road, spans the Nandikadal Lagoon and is used by more than 3,000 vehicles daily. Due to the lack of maintenance over an extended period, the bridge is currently in a highly unsafe condition.

As a solution, the Road Development Authority has planned to construct a new two-lane bridge, with an investment of Rs. 1.4 billion from public tax revenue, the PMD added further.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Fuel prices reduced (English)

Fuel prices reduced (English)

Fuel prices reduced (English)

Former Army Chief Sarath Fonseka makes shocking claims regarding 2009 ceasefire (English)

Former Army Chief Sarath Fonseka makes shocking claims regarding 2009 ceasefire (English)

Opposition Leader meets protesting farmers in Dehiattakandiya (English)

Opposition Leader meets protesting farmers in Dehiattakandiya (English)

''There is no longer a threat of war in the country'' - President Anura Kumara (English)

''There is no longer a threat of war in the country'' - President Anura Kumara (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Farmers protest government land acquisition,raise concerns with Opposition Leader (English)

Farmers protest government land acquisition,raise concerns with Opposition Leader (English)

'International Investors, Partners Confident in Governance Reforms'  Treasury Secretary (English)

'International Investors, Partners Confident in Governance Reforms'  Treasury Secretary (English)

Ranil put on a show by staying in prison for a while, says Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Ranil put on a show by staying in prison for a while, says Dilith Jayaweera (English)