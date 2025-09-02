President to launch multiple development projects in North for second consecutive day

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is scheduled to participate in a number of events and inaugurate several development projects in the Northern Province today (02), marking the second day of his official tour, according to the Presidential Media Division.

Coinciding with World Coconut Day, the launching ceremony of the “රටම සරු කරයි නිරතුරු - කප්තුරු සවිය” initiative, aimed at revitalizing coconut cultivation in the Northern Coconut Triangle, will be held today in Puthukkudiyiruppu under the President’s patronage.

This program is being launched with the target of cultivating 16,000 acres of coconut in the Northern Province by 2025, with plans to expand the area to 50,000 acres by 2027.

Also aligned with the initiative, the first coconut seedling production center in the North will be launched in Pallai, under the leadership of the President. Additionally, a coconut-related exhibition organized by the Coconut Development Authority near Puthukkudiyiruppu Central College will be officially opened by the President.

Meanwhile, the construction of the Vadduvakal Bridge in the Mullaitivu District is also scheduled to commence today under the President’s patronage.

This bridge, located along the Paranthan– Karachchi –Mullaitivu road, spans the Nandikadal Lagoon and is used by more than 3,000 vehicles daily. Due to the lack of maintenance over an extended period, the bridge is currently in a highly unsafe condition.

As a solution, the Road Development Authority has planned to construct a new two-lane bridge, with an investment of Rs. 1.4 billion from public tax revenue, the PMD added further.