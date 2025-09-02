Italys Deputy Foreign Minister to arrive in Sri Lanka tomorrow

September 2, 2025   10:42 am

Maria Tripodi, Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Italy and International Cooperation, will undertake an official visit to Sri Lanka tomorrow (03).

She will remain in Sri Lanka until September 5, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism said in a statement.

This visit is significant as it marks the highest-level incoming visit from Italy to Sri Lanka in almost a decade, the Foreign Ministry stated.

During her visit, Deputy Minister Tripodi will co-chair, along with Arun Hemachandra, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Employment, the inaugural session of the Sri Lanka–Italy Political Consultations.

A Memorandum of Understanding on the Establishment of a Political Consultations Mechanism is due to be signed during the visit, providing a structured framework for dialogue between the two countries. 

Deputy Minister Tripodi is also scheduled to call on Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya and hold discussions with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism Vijitha Herath.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established in 1952, the statement added.

