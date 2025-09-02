Heavy traffic opposite Presidential Secretariat due to a protest

Vehicular movement along the Galle road opposite the Presidential Secretariat has been obstructed owing to a protest staged by retired public servants, Ada Derana reporter said.

Accordingly, the traffic flow along the lane of the Galle Road from the Galle Face Center Road towards Colpetty has been restricted.

Meanwhile, according to Ada Derana reporter, six representatives from the group of protesting retired public servants have entered the Presidential Secretariat for a discussion with officials.