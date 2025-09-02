Rapper Maduwa arrested again with explosives

Popular rapper Madhawa Prasad, known by his stage name ‘Maduwa’, who was recently arrested with a fake pistol, has been taken into custody once again—this time for the possession of explosives.

According to the Kahathuduwa Police, officers seized three sticks of gelignite, five detonators, and 3.5 kilograms of ammonium nitrate from the suspect, said police.

The rapper was previously arrested on August 25 with a fake pistol and later released on bail after being produced before the Kesbewa Magistrate’s Court.

Police state that the arrest was made following a tip-off received by Sub-Inspector Rajitha Gurusinghe, Officer-in-Charge of the Crimes Investigation Division of the Kahathuduwa Police. The tip indicated that the suspect had buried a cache of explosives behind a house in Galahena, Pitipana, where he resides.

During questioning, the suspect allegedly revealed that a police constable—who had been arrested by the Mannar Special Crimes Investigation Division for robbing a firearm from the Kotawila Police Station a few months ago—had visited him along with another rapper and handed over the explosives to keep it securely, said police.

The suspect, aged 26, is currently in police custody as further investigations continue.