There is no room for racist politics in the country again  President pledges to people of North

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has affirmed that no opportunity will be given for the resurgence of racist politics in the country.

President Dissanayake made this statement while participating in the inauguration ceremony of the national program “කප්තුරු සවිය”.

The President emphasized that racist politics have never served the general public and have merely been a tool used by politicians. He further stated that if such racist politics were to arise in any form or place, he firmly believes the people will reject it.

The President also stated that the 30-year war was the greatest tragedy in the history of the country, and as a result, it led to division among the people. He pointed out that nationalism had become the main tool used to gain power in both the North and the South.

Referring to the last election, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake stated that the people had defeated that divisive political approach. However, he noted that even now, certain political forces in the South are trying to instill a constant, uncertain fear of a return to war.

The President added that the government is consistently working to prevent any form of ethnic conflict and stressed that it will never hesitate to take bold and decisive actions in that regard.