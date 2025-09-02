Acting Director of Police Cultural Division SSP Sathish Gamage further remanded

The Acting Director of the Police Cultural Division, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sathish Gamage, who was arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) has been further remanded, until September 16, Ada Derana reporter said.

The order was issued by Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanka S. Bodaragama after considering the facts presented by officers of the Bribery Commission and the defense counsel.

SSP Sathish Gamage was arrested and produced before court by the Bribery Commission in connection with allegations of accepting bribes amounting to approximately Rs. 14 million from drug traffickers, organized criminals, and members of the public seeking services from police.

The Bribery Commission previously informed court that these funds were discovered in three separate bank accounts.

Additionally, investigators have found another private bank account containing over Rs. 10.6 million, which the suspect is alleged to have obtained as bribes. This new account is separate from the previously investigated three accounts, according to officials.

Investigations have revealed that the sum of money was deposited by the suspect’s driver and a police constable.

The Bribery Commission informed court that the driver had deposited money into the account on 67 occasions, and the police constable had made deposits on three occasions.

Further investigations have uncovered that bank accounts under the names of the suspect’s daughter and wife also contain funds suspected to have been received as bribes. As a result, those accounts are also now under investigation.

On a related note, the Bribery Commission is investigating an incident on August 14, a key witness in the case was allegedly arrested without a valid reason by the Akmeemana Police and then released on police bail.

It was revealed during the hearing that the suspect had attempted to directly and indirectly influence witnesses, which is why the Bribery Commission requested court not to grant bail.

The defense attorney, appearing on behalf of the suspect, argued that the charges brought by the Bribery Commission were unjust and requested bail, citing that the suspect is in poor health.

After considering submissions from both parties, the Magistrate stated that releasing the suspect on bail at this stage could interfere with ongoing investigations, particularly given the suspect’s position and influence.

Accordingly, the Magistrate ordered that the suspect be remanded until September 16 and instructed the Bribery Commission to report the progress of investigations on that date.