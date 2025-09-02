First coconut seed production unit in North launched by President

The first coconut seed production unit in the Northern Province was inaugurated today (02) in Pallai under the patronage of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, as part of the Northern Coconut Triangle Project.

The initiative is being implemented as a collaborative programme between the Coconut Research Institute of Sri Lanka and the Chilaw Plantations Company, the President’s Media Division.

The government has planned to promote Jaffna, Mullaitivu and Mannar as the Northern Coconut Triangle. Under this programme, 16,000 acres of coconut cultivation are expected to be established in the Northern Province by 2025, with expansion to 40,000 acres projected within the three years from 2025 to 2027, the PMD added.

Marking the commencement of operations at the production unit, the President planted a seed coconut sapling.

Minister of Plantation and Community Infrastructure, Samantha Vidyaratne, Minister of Fisheries, Aquatic and Ocean Resources Ramalingam Chandrasekar, Member of Parliament K. Ilankumaran, Northern Province Governor Nagalingam Vethanayahan, along with officials of the Coconut Research Institute and Chilaw Plantations Company, were present at the occasion.

Meanwhile, the President also visited a coconut-related exhibition organised by the Coconut Development Authority in the area opposite the Puthukkudiyiruppu Central College.