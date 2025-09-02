North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has arrived in the Chinese capital Beijing, where he will be attending a military parade, reports say.

The “Victory Day” parade on Wednesday will see Kim rub shoulders with China’s President Xi Jinping, Russia’s Vladimir Putin and other world leaders - making it his first multilateral international meeting.

Kim crossed into China on Tuesday onboard his armoured train, which is said to include a restaurant serving fine French wines and dishes like fresh lobster.

Kim had left Pyongyang on Monday, but the train’s heavy protection means it travels slowly.

Kim’s attendance marks the first time a North Korean leader has attended a Chinese military parade since 1959. He will be among 26 other heads of state - including leaders from Myanmar, Iran and Cuba - who will be there.

His attendance is an upgrade from China’s last Victory Day parade in 2015, when Pyongyang sent one of its top officials, Choe Ryong-hae.

The reclusive leader rarely travels abroad, with his recent contact with world leaders limited to Putin, who he’s met twice since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

He last visited Beijing in 2019 for an event marking the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the countries. That trip also saw him travel by train.

The tradition of travelling via train was started by Kim’s grandfather Kim Il Sung - who took his own train trips to Vietnam and Eastern Europe.

Kim’s father, Kim Jong Il, travelled by train as well as he was reportedly afraid of flying.

According to one South Korean news outlet, the armoured train has around 90 carriages, including conference rooms, audience chambers and bedrooms.

Tens of thousands of military personnel will march in formation through Beijing’s historic Tiananmen Square on the day of the parade, which will mark the 80th anniversary of Japan’s formal surrender in World War Two and the end of the conflict.

The 70-minute parade is likely to feature China’s latest weaponry, including hundreds of aircraft, tanks and anti-drone systems - the first time its military’s new force structure is being fully showcased in a parade.

Most Western leaders are not expected to attend the parade, due to their opposition to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has driven the sanctions against Putin’s regime.

But it will see leaders from Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar and Vietnam in attendance - further proof of Beijing’s concerted efforts to ramp up ties with neighbouring South East Asia.

Just one EU leader will be attending - Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico - while Bulgaria and Hungary will send representatives.

Source: BBC

- Agencies