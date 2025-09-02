Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated that focus is being placed on enhancing the quality of the agricultural sector by utilizing digital and innovative technologies.

She made these remarks while addressing the International Symposium on Agriculture and Environment 2025 (ISAE) organized by the Faculty of Agriculture, University of Ruhuna, held on 2nd September 2025 at the Galle Face Hotel, Colombo, according to the Prime Minister’s Media Division.

The theme of ISAE 2025, “Driving Innovations in Agricultural Technologies for Climate Action and Sustainability”, encourages multidisciplinary stakeholders in Sri Lanka to explore the opportunities and challenges in global agriculture, sustainability, and the application of emerging technologies.

The symposium aims to facilitate dialogue and collaboration among academics, researchers, industry professionals, and policymakers to foster innovative, practical, and systematic solutions that promote climate action and sustainable agricultural practices, the statement said.

The Prime Minister further stated:

“The Young Graduates Forum, running alongside this symposium, is particularly inspiring. Our future depends on youth who are innovative, knowledgeable, and socially conscious. Investing in their education, skills, and leadership is investing in a climate-resilient future for Sri Lanka and beyond.

Agriculture is not just about producing food. It is about sustaining our communities, our economy, and our planet. By embracing innovation, supporting vulnerable populations, and aligning policy with sustainability, we can transform the challenges posed by climate change into opportunities for growth and resilience.”

The event was attended by Member of Parliament Prof. L. M. Abeywickrama, Senior Prof. Buddhi Marambe, Deputy Chairman of Agstar PLC Mr. Indika Gunawardhana, Vice Chancellor of the University of Ruhuna Senior Prof. P. A. Jayantha, Dean of the Faculty of Agriculture Senior Prof. G. Y. Jayasinghe, Dr. Awanthi Mahanama, Dr. Anushka Bandara, and students of the University of Ruhuna.