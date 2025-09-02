90-day detention orders obtained on 5 major underworld figures

Police have obtained detention orders under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) to detain and interrogate five high-profile underworld figures, including ‘Kehelbaddara Padme’, ‘Commando Salintha’, and three others, for a period of 90 days.

The suspects, who were arrested in Jakarta, were brought to the country last Saturday.

Of the five suspects, three are currently held in Criminal Investigation Department (CID) custody, while the remaining two are in the custody of the Western North Crime Division.

Those detained by the CID are:

• Mandinu Padmasiri Perera, alias ‘Kehelbaddara Padme’

• Nilanga Sampath Silva, alias ‘Panadura Nilanga’

• Shalintha Madushan Perera, alias ‘Commando Salintha’

The two suspects held by the Western North Crime Division are:

• Lahiru Madusankha, alias ‘Thembili Lahiru’

• N.N. Prasanga, alias ’Backhoe Saman’