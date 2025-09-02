SLPP writes to Asgiriya Chief Prelate regarding harassment of war heroes

SLPP writes to Asgiriya Chief Prelate regarding harassment of war heroes

September 2, 2025   07:07 pm

A letter has been directed by the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) to the Chief Prelate of the Asgiriya Chapter of Siam Nikaya, the Most Venerable Warakagoda Sri Gnanarathana Thero, expressing concern over the ‘harassment’ of war heroes. 

The letter has been issued with the signature of Attorney-at-Law Sagara Kariyawasam, the General Secretary of the SLPP.

The letter states that history has entrusted the SLPP with the responsibility of standing up for the war heroes who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the motherland.

It further emphasizes that this is a responsibility that the party cannot abandon.

As a political party and as a social movement shaped by the people, the SLPP is committed to fulfilling this responsibility, and in doing so, the party seeks the blessings and support of the Maha Sangha, especially the Chief Prelates, along with the Buddhist clergy, the letter further stated.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.09.02

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.09.02

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.09.02

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.09.02

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.09.02

Fuel prices reduced (English)

Fuel prices reduced (English)

Former Army Chief Sarath Fonseka makes shocking claims regarding 2009 ceasefire (English)

Former Army Chief Sarath Fonseka makes shocking claims regarding 2009 ceasefire (English)

Opposition Leader meets protesting farmers in Dehiattakandiya (English)

Opposition Leader meets protesting farmers in Dehiattakandiya (English)

''There is no longer a threat of war in the country'' - President Anura Kumara (English)

''There is no longer a threat of war in the country'' - President Anura Kumara (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Farmers protest government land acquisition,raise concerns with Opposition Leader (English)

Farmers protest government land acquisition,raise concerns with Opposition Leader (English)