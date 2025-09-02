SLPP writes to Asgiriya Chief Prelate regarding harassment of war heroes

A letter has been directed by the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) to the Chief Prelate of the Asgiriya Chapter of Siam Nikaya, the Most Venerable Warakagoda Sri Gnanarathana Thero, expressing concern over the ‘harassment’ of war heroes.

The letter has been issued with the signature of Attorney-at-Law Sagara Kariyawasam, the General Secretary of the SLPP.

The letter states that history has entrusted the SLPP with the responsibility of standing up for the war heroes who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the motherland.

It further emphasizes that this is a responsibility that the party cannot abandon.

As a political party and as a social movement shaped by the people, the SLPP is committed to fulfilling this responsibility, and in doing so, the party seeks the blessings and support of the Maha Sangha, especially the Chief Prelates, along with the Buddhist clergy, the letter further stated.