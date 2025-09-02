Harak Kata assassination plot foiled? Suspect nabbed with revolver

Harak Kata assassination plot foiled? Suspect nabbed with revolver

September 2, 2025   07:40 pm

A suspect who allegedly planned to shoot and kill notorious underworld figure Nadun Chinthaka alias ‘Karak Kata’ inside a court while disguised as a journalist, has been arrested by police. 

The suspect was arrested in Maharagama today (02) by officers of the Western Province North Range Crimes Division.

Police have also taken into custody a revolver firearm, several bullets and a partially burnt video camera found in the possession of the suspect. 

It is suspected that the assassination had been ordered by organised criminal gang leader Manudinu Padmasiri Perera, alias ‘Kehelbaddara Padme’, and that the suspect had been planning to carry it out accordingly. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.09.02

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.09.02

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.09.02

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.09.02

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.09.02

Fuel prices reduced (English)

Fuel prices reduced (English)

Former Army Chief Sarath Fonseka makes shocking claims regarding 2009 ceasefire (English)

Former Army Chief Sarath Fonseka makes shocking claims regarding 2009 ceasefire (English)

Opposition Leader meets protesting farmers in Dehiattakandiya (English)

Opposition Leader meets protesting farmers in Dehiattakandiya (English)

''There is no longer a threat of war in the country'' - President Anura Kumara (English)

''There is no longer a threat of war in the country'' - President Anura Kumara (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Farmers protest government land acquisition,raise concerns with Opposition Leader (English)

Farmers protest government land acquisition,raise concerns with Opposition Leader (English)