Harak Kata assassination plot foiled? Suspect nabbed with revolver

A suspect who allegedly planned to shoot and kill notorious underworld figure Nadun Chinthaka alias ‘Karak Kata’ inside a court while disguised as a journalist, has been arrested by police.

The suspect was arrested in Maharagama today (02) by officers of the Western Province North Range Crimes Division.

Police have also taken into custody a revolver firearm, several bullets and a partially burnt video camera found in the possession of the suspect.

It is suspected that the assassination had been ordered by organised criminal gang leader Manudinu Padmasiri Perera, alias ‘Kehelbaddara Padme’, and that the suspect had been planning to carry it out accordingly.