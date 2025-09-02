Sri Lankas Foreign Minister briefs diplomatic community ahead of UNHRC session

September 2, 2025   10:09 pm

Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath briefed the Colombo-based Diplomatic Corps today (September 02) at the Ministry on the latest developments in Sri Lanka.

During the briefing, he requested the international community to acknowledge the progress made by Sri Lanka and to engage in constructive dialogue, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka said in a statement.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Justice & National Integration, the Attorney General’s Department, the Office on Missing Persons (OMP), the Office for Reparations (OR), the Office for National Unity and Reconciliation (ONUR), and the Office for Overseas Sri Lankans were also present.

