159th Anniversary of Sri Lanka Police falls today

The 159th Anniversary of the Sri Lanka Police will be celebrated today (03).

The first Police office was established on September 3, 1866, with G.W.R. Campbell being appointed as the first Police officer.

This day is recognised as the foundation day of the Sri Lanka Police.

A special commemorative ceremony will be held today at the Police Field Force Headquarters in celebration of the 159th Police Day.

In preparation for the event, the Colombo Traffic Division has arranged a special traffic plan, according to Police Headquarters.

As per this traffic plan, vehicle movement along Havelock Road — from Thummulla Junction to Thimbirigasyaya Junction, within the Bambalapitiya Police Division — will be regulated as follows:

The bus stop located on the outbound route opposite of the Police Field Force Headquarters will be temporarily relocated to the bus stop at the Fonseka Road Junction on Havelock Road, from 2:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Heavy vehicle movement (container trucks and tipper trucks) will be restricted along the Havelock Road between Thummulla Junction and Thimbirigasyaya Junction within the Bambalapitiya Police Division, from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.