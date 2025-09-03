Two suspects arrested in connection with shootings in two areas

September 3, 2025   09:16 am

Two individuals have been apprehended in connection with shooting incidents that occurred in two separate areas, police stated.

The individuals arrested are suspected to be connected to shooting incidents that took place in Meetiyagoda and Bandaragama.

A suspect was arrested for aiding and abetting a shooting that resulted in the murder of an individual on Malawenna Road in Meetiyagoda on September 01.

The suspect was taken into custody last evening by a team of officers from the Special Task Force (STF) of the Talawakelle camp.

The arrested suspect is a 31-year-old resident of Lindula.

Meanwhile, another suspect was arrested yesterday (02) for aiding and abetting a shooting that occurred on August 21 near the Bolgoda Bridge in Bandaragama, which resulted in the death of a person.

This suspect was arrested in Hirana, Panadura, by a team of officers from the Kalutara Crimes Division.

The arrested suspect is a 23-year-old resident of Hirana.

