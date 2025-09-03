Fire breaks out in Buttala Yudaganawa mountain reserve

A fire has broken out in the Yudaganawa-Puhulagala mountain reserve, in Buttala.

According to Ada Derana correspondent, the fire that started last afternoon (020 had spread throughout the reserve by night.

As a result, it is reported that more than ten acres of the forest reserve have been destroyed.

Due to the intense dry weather conditions and strong winds affecting the area, the fire spread rapidly across the reserve.

However, by early this morning (02), area residents had managed to bring the fire under control.