Individual injured in shooting reported in Maligawatte

September 3, 2025   11:33 am

A shooting has been reported along the Jummah Masjid Road in Maligawatte this morning (03), police stated.

The shooting was carried out targeting a young man who was at a business premises.

The youth, who was injured in the shooting, has been admitted to the Colombo National Hospital for treatment.

According to police, two individuals who arrived on a motorcycle carried out the shooting using a T56 firearm.

Further investigations into the incident are underway.

