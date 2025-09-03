Individual injured in shooting reported in Maligawatte

A shooting has been reported along the Jummah Masjid Road in Maligawatte this morning (03), police stated.

The shooting was carried out targeting a young man who was at a business premises.

The youth, who was injured in the shooting, has been admitted to the Colombo National Hospital for treatment.

According to police, two individuals who arrived on a motorcycle carried out the shooting using a T56 firearm.

Further investigations into the incident are underway.