Ex- IGP Pujith Jayasundara released in case filed over alleged assault of lift operator

The Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court today (03) ordered the release of former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Pujith Jayasundara from the case filed over the alleged assault of a lift operator at the Police Headquarters.

The former IGP was accused of assaulting a lift operator at the Police headquarters in 2017.

Former IGP Pujith Jayasundara was arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) over the incident.