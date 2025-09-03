Ex- IGP Pujith Jayasundara released in case filed over alleged assault of lift operator
September 3, 2025 12:29 pm
The Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court today (03) ordered the release of former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Pujith Jayasundara from the case filed over the alleged assault of a lift operator at the Police Headquarters.
The former IGP was accused of assaulting a lift operator at the Police headquarters in 2017.
Former IGP Pujith Jayasundara was arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) over the incident.