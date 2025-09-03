Speaker endorses certificate on Gambling Regulatory Authority Bill

Speaker endorses certificate on Gambling Regulatory Authority Bill

September 3, 2025   03:34 pm

The Speaker of Parliament Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne today (03) endorsed the certification on the Gambling Regulatory Authority Bill in accordance with Article 79 of the Constitution.

The Bill was passed with amendments following the Second Reading debate in Parliament on August 19, 2025.

Accordingly, the Bill will come into force as the Gambling Regulatory Authority Act, No. 17 of 2025.

This Act is to provide for the establishment of the Gambling Regulatory Authority; for the repeal of the Betting on Horse-Racing Ordinance (Chapter 44), Gaming Ordinance (Chapter 46) and the Casino Business (Regulation) Act, No. 17 of 2010; and to provide for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

This Act provides for the establishment of the Gaming Regulatory Authority as a single regulatory body for gaming operations, to regulate the gaming industry in Sri Lanka. 

The proposed Authority will act as an independent regulator with a broad scope and responsibility to issue legally enforceable social responsibility codes in relation to online and offshore gaming operations on board ships and in the Port City of Colombo.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Robust public sector essential for a thriving nation, says PM Harini (English)

Robust public sector essential for a thriving nation, says PM Harini (English)

SLFP turns 74 today (English)

SLFP turns 74 today (English)

''There is no room for racist politics in the country again''  President pledges to people of North (English)

''There is no room for racist politics in the country again''  President pledges to people of North (English)

Heavy traffic opposite Presidential Secretariat due to a protest (English)

Heavy traffic opposite Presidential Secretariat due to a protest (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.09.02

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.09.02

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.09.02

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.09.02

Fuel prices reduced (English)

Fuel prices reduced (English)