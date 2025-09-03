Speaker endorses certificate on Gambling Regulatory Authority Bill

The Speaker of Parliament Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne today (03) endorsed the certification on the Gambling Regulatory Authority Bill in accordance with Article 79 of the Constitution.

The Bill was passed with amendments following the Second Reading debate in Parliament on August 19, 2025.

Accordingly, the Bill will come into force as the Gambling Regulatory Authority Act, No. 17 of 2025.

This Act is to provide for the establishment of the Gambling Regulatory Authority; for the repeal of the Betting on Horse-Racing Ordinance (Chapter 44), Gaming Ordinance (Chapter 46) and the Casino Business (Regulation) Act, No. 17 of 2010; and to provide for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

This Act provides for the establishment of the Gaming Regulatory Authority as a single regulatory body for gaming operations, to regulate the gaming industry in Sri Lanka.

The proposed Authority will act as an independent regulator with a broad scope and responsibility to issue legally enforceable social responsibility codes in relation to online and offshore gaming operations on board ships and in the Port City of Colombo.