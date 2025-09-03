Former Minister Rajitha leaves Bribery Commission

Former Minister Rajitha Senaratne, who is currently in remand custody, has left the Bribery Commission a short while ago after recording a statement for nearly five hours.

He was presented before the Commission this morning (03).

Rajitha Senaratne was taken into custody on August 29 after appearing in court following an arrest warrant that had been issued against him.

Following his court appearance, he was placed in remand custody until September 9.

At the time, Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanka S. Bodaragama ordered prison authorities to present Senaratne before the Bribery Commission at 9:00 a.m. today to record a statement.