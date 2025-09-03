Customs seizes narcotics worth Rs. 312 million sent via courier parcels

A large consignment of narcotics valued at Rs. 312 million was seized this afternoon (3) by officers of the Sri Lanka Customs’ Narcotics Control Division after being detected in courier parcels received through airmail at a private bonded warehouse in Seeduwa, Katunayake.

The consignment included 23,642 ecstasy/methamphetamine tablets, 1.445 kilograms of cocaine, 993 grams of ‘Mandy,’ a synthetic chemical drug also known as MDMA, and 98 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine, also known as ‘Ice’.

The drugs had been concealed inside seven courier parcels sent from countries including Germany, the Czech Republic, Zambia, the United States, Canada, and the Netherlands, while they had been sent to fictitious addresses in Colombo, Panadura, Wattala, Rajagiriya, and Moratuwa.

As no one came forward to claim the parcels in question, Customs officers carried out inquiries into the listed addresses and confirmed that all were fake, said Ada Derana reporter.

The seized narcotics have since been handed over to the Katunayake Airport’s Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) for further investigation.